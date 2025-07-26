SOS from the fringes

Bonacaud, a remote forest-fringed settlement in the state capital, is grappling with healthcare challenges due to the absence of medical facilities.
Located on the edge of the Western Ghats, deep within the Vithura panchayat in Nedumangad, the area is vulnerable to human-wildlife conflicts, with wild elephants and bears often sighted.
The nearest government hospital is over 20km away, leaving the ageing former tea estate workers living here without access to timely medical care. In emergencies, help often arrives only after a minimum delay of two hours. This delay could be fatal, say the residents.
Selvaraj T, 62, a resident of the estate, had a near-death experience after a snakebite a few months ago. “I thought I wouldn’t survive. Another person was bitten earlier, and the only ambulance available took him first,” he says. “I had to wait for four hours before I was picked up.”
He was first taken to Vithura taluk hospital, from where he was referred to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. He spent three days in the ICU and incurred an expense of Rs 30,000.
Selvaraj is among the 180 families, mostly elderly, who reside at the estate. The residents have submitted a representation to the district collector and the Vithura panchayat, demanding a health sub-centre or a primary health centre in the area.
Once a flourishing British-era plantation known as Bonaccord, Bonacaud was a hub of activity and employment for hundreds of workers, many of whom had migrated from Tamil Nadu.
Established in the 19th century, the estate remained a major tea producer until its decline in the late 20th century, culminating in the factory’s closure in 2000.
With their livelihoods affected, many residents moved out. Some stayed back at the ‘layam’ — dilapidated row houses near abandoned bungalows and overgrown tea bushes.
Adding to their woes is the threat of wild animals. Saraswathi S, 73, a cancer patient, recalls a time when the tea estate ran a hospital dispensary for workers.
“Since the closure of the tea estate, the dispensary also shut down. Ever since, for every ailment we have to travel 20 km. After dusk, it’s impossible to step out as we have to wade through forests,” says Saraswathi, who now travels to Nedumangad for treatment.
Karuppaswamy and Rajamma, an elderly couple, echo the concern. “I collapsed recently, and it was late at night. My son lives in Vithura, and he had to come all the way to take me to hospital. It takes two hours to reach here. We feel helpless. You can hear the calls of wild animals during the night. Anything can happen to us,” says Rajamma.
Notably, Bonacaud also serves as the base point for trekkers heading to Agasthyakoodam, one of Kerala’s most popular eco-tourism spots. “In the event of accidents or sudden illness during trekking, there is no facility nearby to offer first aid or emergency care, placing both tourists and local residents at risk,” says Rajesh G, a young estate resident.
“We have taken up the matter with the authorities. They always promise, but nothing has happened on the ground. We hope they act soon and help these people.”
Vithura panchayat president Manjusha Anand says a resolution to set up a health sub-centre has been passed.
“The estate is private property. There is an abandoned school where the facility can be set up. But the property belongs to the education department, and there are many hurdles. The MLA [G Stephen] has promised to sort this out.”