Art beyond the confines

There are no walls here, only questions, textures, and stories waiting to open up. The MFA degree show, ‘Rooms Without Walls’, by the final-year Painting and Sculpture students of the College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, is less of an exhibition and more of a dialogue with fragments of the world we live in.

Sculptures formed from everyday industrial remnants, paper pulp, cardboard, and even discarded newspapers, challenge the idea of permanence. Paintings move between the meditative quiet of solitude and the raw urgency of environmental decay. Found and forgotten objects are pulled back into life on the canvas, layered with memory and meaning. Metal spikes, chains, and raw rubber tell the stories of Kerala’s long history of struggle and survival. Photographs and mixed-media works speak of empowerment, identity, and our fragile relationship with nature...

And alongside these are pieces that invite viewers to explore the intricate layers that often go beyond what the artist explicitly conveys across the seven galleries of the college.

“Every year, the Fine Arts College hosts degree shows for its final-year BFA and MFA students to give them a platform to share their work with the world. This time, we wanted to approach it differently — as a collective, and that is how Rooms without Walls came about,” says Sandra Thomas, one of the 14 students participating in the exhibition, which was inaugurated by Bose Krishnamachari.

The materials, mediums, and styles vary, but a strong connection runs through all the works, whether it is self-reflection, questions of existence, or responses to what is happening around us, she adds. “That is why we felt a group show would make more sense. With the title, we are trying to say that these depictions will continue to live on; they are not confined to the walls of a gallery or a space.”