A walk through India’s first psychology-themed park

Ever seen Virginia Woolf, Vincent van Gogh, Ernest Hemingway, Kevin Carter, and Rajalekshmi in one room, all passionately discussing life, despair, and how suicide is never the answer? Wondering how different it might have been if they had held on for just one more moment?

Step out, and the doors open to a house full of walls glimmering with 25,000 tiny sculptures representing the chemical that keeps us moving and feeling — the dopamine house. Charts and displays explain what happens when there is too much or too little of it, how imbalance can twist the way people think or act.

And that is just one corner of this two-acre world, the Psychopark. Half an hour’s drive from the city, along a winding road that weaves through the hills and calm outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, stands this unique park in Vellanad — India’s first psychology-themed park.

“It’s not just India’s first, this is the world’s first psychology-themed park. It is also an edutainment park,” says C Lekha, CEO of the establishment.

“Mirror For Your Mind, that’s our tagline. Everything here is curated with great care, designed for anyone who wants to understand the human mind and behaviour through engaging, relatable experiences,” she adds.