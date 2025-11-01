Start, Camera, IFFK

A trip to Thiruvananthapuram towards the end of the year has now become a ritual for movie lovers. All for one of the most cherished film festivals in the country, the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). This year, it is all the more special as IFFK is turning 30.

With the general body meeting of the state’s biggest film event scheduled for this week, the authorities are discussing how to make this 30th edition even more special. With the capital gearing up to step into the big world of cinema in a month, let us delve into the history of IFFK, and how it has shaped Malayali’ viewfinders!

The early days

The tale of IFFK, in a way, is tied to the history of world cinema. While the world celebrated the centenary of World Cinema in 1994, the 100th anniversary of the public screening of the Lumière Brothers’ first film, discussions began in Kerala too.

“It was the veteran filmmaker K G George’s idea that we should do something towards the centenary of cinema, which led us to the idea of IFFK,” says V R Gopinath, one of the festival coordinators. However, the plan was a one-time event, never an annual ritual, he adds.

With the support of K Jayakumar, the then-cultural secretary and Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) director, the first IFFK soon became a reality.

The first edition held in Kozhikode in 1994 generated curiosity among Malayalis. Even the headload workers found time to watch the films, Gopinath recalls.

“People were concerned in the earlier years about whether the crowds would come to see the films. However, our audience surprised us,” recalls editor Beena Paul.