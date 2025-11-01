Start, Camera, IFFK

A trip to Thiruvananthapuram towards the end of the year has now become a ritual for movie lovers. All for one of the most cherished film festivals in the country, the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). This year, it is all the more special as IFFK is turning 30.
With the general body meeting of the state’s biggest film event scheduled for this week, the authorities are discussing how to make this 30th edition even more special. With the capital gearing up to step into the big world of cinema in a month, let us delve into the history of IFFK, and how it has shaped Malayali’ viewfinders!
The early days
The tale of IFFK, in a way, is tied to the history of world cinema. While the world celebrated the centenary of World Cinema in 1994, the 100th anniversary of the public screening of the Lumière Brothers’ first film, discussions began in Kerala too.
“It was the veteran filmmaker K G George’s idea that we should do something towards the centenary of cinema, which led us to the idea of IFFK,” says V R Gopinath, one of the festival coordinators. However, the plan was a one-time event, never an annual ritual, he adds.
With the support of K Jayakumar, the then-cultural secretary and Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) director, the first IFFK soon became a reality.
The first edition held in Kozhikode in 1994 generated curiosity among Malayalis. Even the headload workers found time to watch the films, Gopinath recalls.
“People were concerned in the earlier years about whether the crowds would come to see the films. However, our audience surprised us,” recalls editor Beena Paul.
Following the success, the authorities decided to hold the second edition in Thiruvananthapuram in 1995. Then after a break of two years, the fest returned in 1998, a landmark year in the history of IFFK.
The third edition of the festival was hosted, once again in Thiruvananthapuram by the KSFDC but in the first half of the year. A new body, the Chalachithra Academy, was also formed in the second half of the year.
“In the third edition, we started bringing in foreign delegates to showcase Malayalam cinema before the world,” says Gopinath. The concept of awards for Afro-Asian films, inclusion of separate categories for Malayalam and Indian cinema, etc, too began that year, he adds.
After gaining the accreditation of the International Federation of Film Producers Associations, IFFK found a space in the world map. It soon became one of the festivals with maximum participation in Asia. The early 2000s saw a quality jump, both in the organisation and the nature of the festival. It was a bit later, in 2003, that Thiruvananthapuram became the permanent venue of the fest.
Impact on Malayalam cinema
The more you get exposed to something, the better you become, says Beena. And that is exactly what happened in Malayalam cinema. “IFFK has a major role in whatever Malayalam cinema has achieved today. Many young filmmakers gained the courage to tackle different types of stories thanks to the exposure to global cinema the fest gave them,” says the former artistic director of the festival.
More than in cinema, it has shaped the way Malayalis think, much beyond the criticised American or commercial points of view, she believes.
“Changes do not happen overnight, but over years. When we see different narratives, our perspectives change. Maybe that is the reason why Malayalis have a relatively positive attitude towards the LGBTQIA+ community too,” Beena comments.
Though the school of thought is extremely different between mainstream and parallel cinema, many directors regularly attend the film festivals, especially to watch international films. “People would be surprised when they know that firebrand filmmaker Joshiy and veteran screenwriter the late T Damodaran have attended IFFK screenings,” says Chalachithra Academy’s Festivals deputy director Shaji H.
According to the former chairman of the Chalachitra Academy, director Kamal, the festival has increased the viewing quality of the audience, too.
“It exposed Malayalam cinema to the changes in world cinema. There are many new generation directors who have commented that IFFK is their film school,” he says.
The new generation
Forget the banners. How does one understand that IFFK has begun in the capital city? A crowd dressed in versatile outfits, once tagged as un-classy, that you do not see on a normal day, graces the streets.
Youngsters establish an autonomous republic this time, smiles Shaji. Otherwise a conservative society, the city adjusts to the new styles.
It had been only in the last decade or so that the IFFK started seeing younger heads among the audience, he adds. “Earlier, we had a crowd mostly composed of middle-aged people, but the increased participation of students in the festival has brought in multiple changes.”
Though the senior viewers were initially sceptical, and to a point even averse to the presence of these young folks, the trend tends to fade these days. “Many people say that the youngsters come here to show off, but I don’t think so,” he adds.
“Back in the days, film festivals in other parts of the country had an elitist attitude. However, IFFK democratised that space by providing passes for everyone, and making such films more accessible to the public,” Beena adds.
Another key aspect is the increased participation of women in the festival. “The initial editions saw middle-aged males forming the major chunk of the crowd. Now, more women are stepping forward, which itself is a breaking of multiple taboos,” Shaji says.
Even the open forum discussions have become part of the film culture. The discussions here can have topics varying from cinema and sports to even heated political debates.
All these practices have definitely shaped Malayalis, Malayalam cinema, and Malayalis’ perception of cinema. Even at a time when almost every cinema in the world is available at your fingertips, people still gather at the festival halls. Soon, the halls will open once again, the projector will start, and thus will begin the biggest film celebration of Kerala.