An exhibition by the children, for the children

What does tranquillity look like in the eyes of a child? At the Nalanda Art Gallery in Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan, it appears in 56 different ways.

Given the freedom to not fear a wrong stroke or a loud shade, Tranquility, a children’s art exhibition organised by Expression, has stopped the world from turning grey. Here, trees still smile, buses still fly, and sunsets never fade.

Honouring the memory of child prodigy Edmund Thomas Clint, the five-day exhibition, in connection with Children’s Day, runs from November 1 to 5. “We wanted children to draw without hesitation, to enjoy the process more than the outcome,” says Rajani Menon, CEO of the artist community.

Expression was formed in December last year and conducts three exhibitions annually. One for women artists on Women’s Day, another for men called Men Arteria, and this special one for children. Tranquility is the first children’s exhibition by the team, inviting participants aged 4 to 17.

Over 300 entries came in from schools and art networks, including submissions from the United States, Ireland, and Japan. From these, 56 artworks were selected, all in A3 or A4 format.

“It was heartening to see such diversity and enthusiasm,” Rajani adds. “We received everything from colourful doodles to portraits and surreal creations.”