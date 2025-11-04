An exhibition by the children, for the children

What does tranquillity look like in the eyes of a child? At the Nalanda Art Gallery in Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan, it appears in 56 different ways.
Given the freedom to not fear a wrong stroke or a loud shade, Tranquility, a children’s art exhibition organised by Expression, has stopped the world from turning grey. Here, trees still smile, buses still fly, and sunsets never fade.
Honouring the memory of child prodigy Edmund Thomas Clint, the five-day exhibition, in connection with Children’s Day, runs from November 1 to 5. “We wanted children to draw without hesitation, to enjoy the process more than the outcome,” says Rajani Menon, CEO of the artist community.
Expression was formed in December last year and conducts three exhibitions annually. One for women artists on Women’s Day, another for men called Men Arteria, and this special one for children. Tranquility is the first children’s exhibition by the team, inviting participants aged 4 to 17.
Over 300 entries came in from schools and art networks, including submissions from the United States, Ireland, and Japan. From these, 56 artworks were selected, all in A3 or A4 format.
“It was heartening to see such diversity and enthusiasm,” Rajani adds. “We received everything from colourful doodles to portraits and surreal creations.”
Inside the gallery, visitors will find a pencil sketches, charcoal works, pen drawings, doodles, and acrylic paintings. The subjects are as varied as the artists — scenes from nature, dreamlike worlds, everyday objects, and even portraits of Clint himself.
The exhibition was inaugurated on November 1 by Divya S Iyer with artist B D Dathan presiding. The valedictory function on November 5 at 4 pm will be inaugurated by writer K V Mohankumar. The best artwork will be honoured with the Edmund Thomas Clint Award, while the Clint Endowment Award will recognise a jury mention. The awards will be conferred by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan on Children’s Day.
The exhibition is a way of honouring Clint’s memory and giving today’s children the courage to create without limits, said the organisers.
“We wanted this to be an open platform where children could simply enjoy art,” Rajani says. Clint’s mother, Chinnamma, who lives in Kochi, sent a voice message to the organisers expressing her happiness and pride that her son’s work continues to inspire new generations.
Expression plans to conduct district-specific exhibitions across the state to highlight local artists.