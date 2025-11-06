How Sikhs built a home in Thiruvananthapuram

As dawn broke on Guru Nanak Jayanti on Wednesday, the chanting of hymns filled the morning air. Men, women, and children sat together on the floor, heads covered, listening to the verses from the Guru Granth Sahib being recited. The reading was followed by the Sahaj Path Bhog, marking the completion of the scripture recitation, and Shabad Kirtan, where devotees sang hymns of devotion and gratitude.

The ceremony ended with langar — the community meal where everyone, regardless of background, sit in a single line to share food, conversation, and more.

For Sikhs, it’s a day to remember their founder’s teachings of equality, humility, and compassion. This year, as Guru Nanak Jayanti lit up celebrations across the country, Thiruvananthapuram too celebrated the occasion and also the bond that has journeyed across centuries and miles.

Over centuries, Thiruvananthapuram has drawn people from far and wide — traders, scholars, workers, and travellers who found reasons to stay. With every community that settled here, the city grew a little wider in heart and habit. The Sikhs were among those who stayed and made Thiruvananthapuram home.

They grew into a close-knit community, bringing their traditions to the Kerala capital while embracing the culture around them.

“I have been here for 28 years. There are many who came to this city and stayed for decades. We understand Malayalam, and our children speak it fluently. I even married a Malayali woman from Pathanamthitta,” says Parvinder Singh, a former Army captain, with a smile.