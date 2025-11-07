‘Silence Alive’: A cultural exploration through final farewells

Micheal Gleich has been on a quest to understand the denouement of human existence. The nuances of final farewells always intrigued him.
Fascinated by the existentialism behind it and the numerous ways of bidding adieu, the Berlin-based journalist sought to explore how different cultures viewed life and death.
‘Silence Alive: The Global Culture of Farewell’, a photo exhibition currently on display at the Museum Park captures this exploration in a visual journey.
Coordinated by Goethe-Zentrum, Thiruvananthapuram, the exhibition showcases Micheal’s frames from countries such as Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Lebanon, Tunisia, Rwanda, France, Austria, Germany, and Kerala in India.
“The lingering silence is a common factor in almost all cultures. Even in those where there needs to be a showcasing of sound. Yet, the core of the rituals brings alive several emotions — of traditions, of love and respect, of the relations shared with the elements, and finally, the question of existence,” explains Micheal.
“Cemeteries are also places of silence and loving remembrances, and oases of verdant quiet amidst the bustling sounds of urban life.”
Micheal says that his background as a journalist helped him travel across the globe, during which he could find time to delve deeper into the subject. “There are remnants of the relationship humans once shared with the elements before conflicts began changing indigenous cultures,” he adds.
“For example, the cremation of bodies or offering them to fire. While it is common in places like India and Nepal, whereas in the Middle East, it is taboo. In Europe, cremation is still prevalent and nowadays, the process is more sought-after, as an urn of ashes takes up lesser space when compared to the space needed for burial.”
Micheal also reveals his deep interest in Indian funeral traditions. “I visited Kannur, where I found the rituals to be deeply connected to water. A similar feature I have found in almost all cultures. There is a deep connection between death rituals and water.”
Another Indian destination he is keen to study is Varanasi, where death finds a final, celebrated space at Manikarnika Ghat. He also plans to visit South America to expand his research.
And this research, Micheal says, is not about camera technique, expertise, or the equipment. “Eyes should observe and the heart should see. I click that way,” he smiles.
The exhibition, inaugurated by filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan on November 5, will conclude on Saturday. Entry is free.