‘Silence Alive’: A cultural exploration through final farewells

Micheal Gleich has been on a quest to understand the denouement of human existence. The nuances of final farewells always intrigued him.

Fascinated by the existentialism behind it and the numerous ways of bidding adieu, the Berlin-based journalist sought to explore how different cultures viewed life and death.

‘Silence Alive: The Global Culture of Farewell’, a photo exhibition currently on display at the Museum Park captures this exploration in a visual journey.

Coordinated by Goethe-Zentrum, Thiruvananthapuram, the exhibition showcases Micheal’s frames from countries such as Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Lebanon, Tunisia, Rwanda, France, Austria, Germany, and Kerala in India.

“The lingering silence is a common factor in almost all cultures. Even in those where there needs to be a showcasing of sound. Yet, the core of the rituals brings alive several emotions — of traditions, of love and respect, of the relations shared with the elements, and finally, the question of existence,” explains Micheal.

“Cemeteries are also places of silence and loving remembrances, and oases of verdant quiet amidst the bustling sounds of urban life.”

Micheal says that his background as a journalist helped him travel across the globe, during which he could find time to delve deeper into the subject. “There are remnants of the relationship humans once shared with the elements before conflicts began changing indigenous cultures,” he adds.