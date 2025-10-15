A ‘firefly township’ in the concrete jungle at Thiruvananthapuram

Under a sky that flickers with fireflies, where the sound of wind and wings, and the scent of wet earth fill the air, lies a place that refuses to be defined. It is not a commune, an ashram, or a farm and yet, somehow, it is all of these at once.

Hotaru Farmstead, located at Parambilpaalam in the city, is a “conscious living community”, a space where people come together to live with the natural world, not above it or apart from it, but within it.

“We started as a small group of like-minded people from different fields such as modern medicine, IT, ayurveda, engineering, and social work,” says Ejaz Salim, the community’s architect and a founding member.

“What brought us together was the idea of co-living and co-existing without boundaries, sharing resources and supporting each other through social enterprises. That became the foundation of Hotaru.” The name Hotaru, which means firefly in Japanese, comes from the abundance of fireflies on the land they live on.

The community’s mission centers on fostering mindful coexistence with all natural beings while promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and social cohesion. Hotaru encourages collaboration and resource sharing, practices convivial conservation, supports autonomous social enterprise initiatives, and prioritises evidence-based, warm-hearted decision-making.

“The aim is to create a living space that is not abstract, but edible, liveable, buildable, and timeless,” smiles Ejaz.

Hotaru’s built environment spans over 6,000sq ft, including classrooms, dwelling units, community halls, dining facilities, and agricultural production units. The spaces are designed to be material-sensitive, energy-efficient, minimal, utilitarian, and enjoyable to inhabit.