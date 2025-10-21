Frisbee fires up city's community spirit

As sunlight spills over St Andrews Beach, a flash of white passes through the air, a flying disc cutting across the morning haze. Around it, a small but energetic group of people runs, dives, and cheers, their movements as fluid as the waves beside them.

What began a few years ago as a handful of enthusiasts tossing frisbee on the shore has now grown into Trivandrum Ultimate — a community bound by the simple joy of play.

“Benoy Stephen was the one who introduced us to Ultimate,” says Sankar Ram, manager of Trivandrum Ultimate. “He studied at St Stephen’s College, Delhi, where he first discovered the sport. They had a college frisbee team. What attracted him to the game was its mixed-gender and self-refereed nature. Later, he began using it as a tool to support underprivileged children in Delhi, forming a team called GK Mad. Some of their players even went on to represent India at the World Ultimate Championships.”

During the pandemic, Benoy was back in Thiruvananthapuram. “That’s when a few of us started playing casually on the beach. We started with just a small circle of friends, and soon others began bringing their friends along. Then it slowly turned into a real community. By 2022, it had grown strong enough to take shape as Trivandrum Ultimate.”

Recognising the game’s potential and its unique appeal, the group began introducing ultimate frisbee to a wider audience through local festivals and flea markets. By 2023, it had grown into an organised club. That is how Thira, the competitive wing of Trivandrum Ultimate, took shape.

“Within Trivandrum Ultimate, we have two kinds of players: those who play for fun and those who train for tournaments. What makes it special is how inclusive it is; there’s no age barrier. Our oldest member is around sixty, and the youngest, including my daughter, is just six. Beyond the sport, we tried to build a healthy space for young people to interact, stay active, and keep away from unhealthy influences,” says Sankar Ram.