Arts and Crafts Village to host Int'l Dance Fest

Next week, the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Kovalam will turn into a shared stage for artists around the globe. The International Dance Festival 2025, held anually at the ven ue, will bring together perform-ances that range from the tradi tional to contemporary, all within two days.

The first evening begins at 7pm on November 1 with Rahul and Soethu's Bachata, a style of social dance from the Domini can Republic that originated in the 1960s. The mood then shifts to classical as Bidya Biswajeeta performs Odissi at 7.15 pm, pre-senting the distinct vocabulary and expression of one of In-din's oldest art forms.

At 8.15 pm, Devika Sajeevan presents Manasikara, a dance-theatre work in Bharatanatyam that explores how gender con ditioning shapes a woman's thoughts and choices. The night concludes with Bijula Balakrishnan's Maadhava Ras namrutham at 9.15pm, a Kuch-ipudi production.

The second evening, on No vember 2, begins with the high-light performance of the festi-val, where Italian dancer Lucrezia Maniscotti will present Bharatanatyam at 7pm.

It will be followed by Soumya Sukumaran, who performs Panchami at 7.45pm, a Mohini yattam production that nar rates the inspiring life and struggles of social reformer Ayyankali

At 11.30 pm, the College of Music will present a group dance production that high lights collaborative creativity The festival will conclude with a performance by mother daughter duo Sowbhagya Venk-itesh dancer and social me dia influencer and daughter Thara Kalyan.