Boo! Thiruvananthapuram is getting spooky

Fake blood tubes, skull masks, and neon face paints have begun to fill the shelves of city stores. Witch hats hang beside LED pumpkins, and plastic fangs are stacked in baskets next to strings of cobwebs.
Makeup kits with fake scars and pale powders sit neatly arranged on counters, waiting for the week’s rush. As hotels, colleges, malls, and cafés line up themed nights and costume parties, the Halloween mood is unmistakably in the air, which is enough to suggest that Kerala’s October calendar now has one more reason to dress up.
At costume and party supply stores across Thiruvananthapuram, the Halloween merchandise are priced between `1,000 and `1,500. Along with the usual masks and capes, this year’s collection includes costumes that come with sound effects, a growing range of children’s outfits, robes and decorative props.
For adults, vampire coats remain a favourite, while children gravitate towards witch and nun costumes, or gothic outfits inspired by the ‘Wednesday’ series. Some storekeepers say they are already running out of stock.
Masks, available in prices ranging from Rs 45 to Rs 1,000, continue to be steady sellers. Beyond costumes, eerie decor items — such as plastic skulls, hanging zombies, fake fangs and cobwebs — are just as popular among buyers setting up Halloween parties at home.
“Just like Onam, Christmas, or Diwali, Halloween has become one more occasion people look forward to,” says an employee at a local store. “Parents come to buy for their children, and youngsters for their college parties. Even families have started decorating their homes in the Halloween theme.”
Most storekeepers say that they source their Halloween stock from China about a month in advance. Along with regular retail buyers, the stores also receive large orders from event organisers who host Halloween nights.
At Chamayam Costume Rentals, the staff are busy customising orders for the Halloween rush. With items for toddlers to adults, the collection includes dragon skeletons, Dracula models, ‘Money Heist’ masks, and witch-wear.
Costume rentals start at Rs 200 per day, while props and accessories like caps, lanterns, and brooms are available from Rs 100. “Many customers also visit solely to rent accessories,” says a staffer at Chamayam.
“Halloween programmes have increased every year — earlier, it was mostly youngsters renting costumes for college parties, but now schools are also hosting events, bringing in a growing number of children.”
After all, any reason is a good reason to celebrate for Malayalis. Software developer Pranav K P, who recently moved from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram, is happy to note the exuberance in the city. “In Kochi, usually there are plenty of Halloween events. I had assumed it would be a muted affair in Thiruvananthapuram. But now I think the trend has picked up here,” he says.
Event organisers, too, are gung-ho about it. “Halloween events are becoming an annual fixture as people enjoy any celebration that is vibrant, offbeat and fun. The occasion need not be traditional anymore,” notes Karthika P Kumar, manager at Axis Events.
“We have been doing themed programmes over the past two to three years, and the response has been great. This year, we are hosting a Mystery Room event at O by Tamara, with a live band and face-painting sessions. Inquiries have been pouring in from the young crowd.”
At Hanami Pan Asian Restaurant, the staff team is sprucing up the entire space to fit the Halloween mood. “Our events will run from October 30 to November 2. We will be serving themed food and drinks, both cocktails and mocktails, along with DJ sessions,” says F&B manager Ram Kumar.
“We want it to be a space for people to enjoy the spooky vibe. People here have started celebrating every small event, and Halloween is now part of that. Youngsters nowadays have a wider exposure to global trends — they know what they are celebrating and how they want to do it.”
On similar lines, Karthika Park hosted a Halloween pool party, Lokah 2.0, on Saturday. “It drew a large crowd of techies. The turnout in costumes was more than we expected,” says R Unnikrishnan, general manager of the hotel. “The event was lively, with a DJ, fireworks, and even our staff dressed in Halloween-themed outfits.”
Over the weekend, BLND Restobar also hosted a Kids’ Halloween featuring a costume contest, games, face painting, and a buffet. Children aged four to fourteen arrived dressed in a variety of styles — from Lokah’s Neeli to popular cartoon characters.
“About 120 children took part,” says Byju S, F&B Manager at the restobar. “It was the first event of its kind here in Thiruvananthapuram, and the turnout was amazing. Parents were not allowed inside, as we wanted to create an exclusive fun zone for children to socialise and enjoy. It was quite a thrilling experience for them.”
The PlayFest Initiative hopes to create a similar thrilling week by hosting CARN-EVIL 2025 — a four-day Halloween event at Eve’s Coffee, Anayara. “We are running events from Tuesday. The main celebration will be on Halloween Day (October 31,” says Anurag R, one of the founders of PlayFest, a community trust uniting play and cultural communities.
“There will be ‘Zombie Nerf Battle’, scarecrow-making, film nights, pumpkin carving, and a costume party for all ages. Except for pumpkin carving, which costs Rs 100 per entry, everything else is free to access for the public.”