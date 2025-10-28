Boo! Thiruvananthapuram is getting spooky

Fake blood tubes, skull masks, and neon face paints have begun to fill the shelves of city stores. Witch hats hang beside LED pumpkins, and plastic fangs are stacked in baskets next to strings of cobwebs.

Makeup kits with fake scars and pale powders sit neatly arranged on counters, waiting for the week’s rush. As hotels, colleges, malls, and cafés line up themed nights and costume parties, the Halloween mood is unmistakably in the air, which is enough to suggest that Kerala’s October calendar now has one more reason to dress up.

At costume and party supply stores across Thiruvananthapuram, the Halloween merchandise are priced between `1,000 and `1,500. Along with the usual masks and capes, this year’s collection includes costumes that come with sound effects, a growing range of children’s outfits, robes and decorative props.

For adults, vampire coats remain a favourite, while children gravitate towards witch and nun costumes, or gothic outfits inspired by the ‘Wednesday’ series. Some storekeepers say they are already running out of stock.