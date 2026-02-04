A Decade of The Reading Room in Thiruvananthapuram

Long before ‘The Reading Room’ existed, there was a child who felt at home among books. Years later, that comfort with stories would turn into a space where many children found their own voices. Archana Gopinath’s life tells the story of how reading can also help you find your people.
“As a civil engineer working in project management, I realised early on that technical skill alone is not enough. Most of the work is about dealing with people, and that’s where language becomes important. I spent most of my time reading, so writing and speaking came naturally. It never felt difficult. But it was not the case for everyone,” she recalls.
The gap became clear when she visited engineering colleges for recruitment. “They knew the theory, but when it came to communicating confidently, they struggled. Later, as part of my job, I started doing corporate communication training. I enjoyed it, but I also realised how difficult it is to change language habits and personality at that stage of life. If the love for language starts in childhood, it becomes much more natural and stronger. That thought stayed with me.”
After moving to Thiruvananthapuram, the idea returned when her son started school. Reading together was part of their routine. When teachers asked how he was picking up language so easily, her answer was simple: “Stories…” They soon invited her to conduct storytelling sessions at school. Parents responded positively and kept calling her back, followed by different schools.
“That’s when I clearly saw both the need and the space to do something I had believed in for a long time,” she smiles.
The story of The Reading Room began there, ten years ago. In 2016, a small space near Kowdiar became its first home, hosting weekend story and language sessions for children. From the beginning, she was clear that reading should never feel like homework. There were no page targets, summaries, or reports. Children were free to come, choose books they liked, and read at their own pace, without pressure.
Archana also noticed that in the digital era, children who read often felt isolated. “They don’t get peer groups like those discussing games or popular trends. The feeling that reading isn’t cool can set in,” she says. The Reading Room became a shared space where children could listen to each other, discuss stories, and feel that reading had a place among peers. Community was always part of the idea.
Another constant over the last ten years has been the summer camps. Reading, writing, art, craft, public speaking, and activities focused on expression lie at the centre. With limited batches of around 20–25 children, she ensured equal attention for everyone and space to explore individual interests. Through word of mouth among parents and participants, the initiative grew.
The biggest challenge, she says, was explaining why this mattered. “Thiruvananthapuram is a very academic city. Everything is measured in marks. And this is not something you can measure on paper, but over time, parents began to see the difference in their children’s confidence, grasping power, and openness across subjects because of the reading and discussion sessions. After that, even parents themselves began asking for something like that for adults as well.”
That led to weekend activities starting with a book club and expanding to open mics, writers’ circles, debate groups, and discussion spaces, which were rare in the city at the time. Today, The Reading Room hosts book clubs, mental health discussions, anime and movie clubs, poetry groups, art, calligraphy, and journaling workshops, and more.
“Over time, people realised that the reason didn’t matter anymore. They came to sit, talk, and connect. That sense of belonging and human-to-human connection is what kept growing,” she says.
From a small space in Kowdiar to Jawahar Nagar, and finally to her own space on Sreekariyam–Aakkulam Road in 2022, The Reading Room gradually found a larger home. Along the way, it grew beyond a reading space into a community space.
As The Reading Room completes ten years, Archana plans to publish a book documenting its journey, including notes and memories from participants over the years. She also hopes to support children from the space who have grown into writers to publish their work.
With many ideas still on her mind, Archana continues the journey without rushing. Though people from Kochi, Kollam, and elsewhere often ask her about starting similar spaces, she remains clear about what keeps The Reading Room going. “This works only because it is a passion project. The moment it becomes a business, the feeling will be lost. Our space lives in the sense of community and positivity that people experience there, and that is its heart,” she smiles.