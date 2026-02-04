A Decade of The Reading Room in Thiruvananthapuram

Long before ‘The Reading Room’ existed, there was a child who felt at home among books. Years later, that comfort with stories would turn into a space where many children found their own voices. Archana Gopinath’s life tells the story of how reading can also help you find your people.

“As a civil engineer working in project management, I realised early on that technical skill alone is not enough. Most of the work is about dealing with people, and that’s where language becomes important. I spent most of my time reading, so writing and speaking came naturally. It never felt difficult. But it was not the case for everyone,” she recalls.

The gap became clear when she visited engineering colleges for recruitment. “They knew the theory, but when it came to communicating confidently, they struggled. Later, as part of my job, I started doing corporate communication training. I enjoyed it, but I also realised how difficult it is to change language habits and personality at that stage of life. If the love for language starts in childhood, it becomes much more natural and stronger. That thought stayed with me.”

After moving to Thiruvananthapuram, the idea returned when her son started school. Reading together was part of their routine. When teachers asked how he was picking up language so easily, her answer was simple: “Stories…” They soon invited her to conduct storytelling sessions at school. Parents responded positively and kept calling her back, followed by different schools.

“That’s when I clearly saw both the need and the space to do something I had believed in for a long time,” she smiles.

The story of The Reading Room began there, ten years ago. In 2016, a small space near Kowdiar became its first home, hosting weekend story and language sessions for children. From the beginning, she was clear that reading should never feel like homework. There were no page targets, summaries, or reports. Children were free to come, choose books they liked, and read at their own pace, without pressure.

Archana also noticed that in the digital era, children who read often felt isolated. “They don’t get peer groups like those discussing games or popular trends. The feeling that reading isn’t cool can set in,” she says. The Reading Room became a shared space where children could listen to each other, discuss stories, and feel that reading had a place among peers. Community was always part of the idea.