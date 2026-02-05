‘Tech-Y-olsavam’ returns to Technopark

Tech-a-Break, once billed as Kerala’s biggest IT cultural fest, is back with a bang at Technopark after a six-year hiatus since the pandemic disruption.

Described as the ‘Yuvajanolsavam of Technopark’, the fest could not resume due to myriad reasons. Offices inside the Technopark campus functioned with skeletal staff as most employees shifted to hybrid work.

Many moved bases altogether, while ideas of leisure themselves changed, shaped by pandemic-driven lifestyle shifts.

“We were determined to revive the tradition this year,” says Shagin T V, founding member of Natana, a collective of tech professionals organising the festival along with Technopark and GTech. “We started the offline events last month itself, and these five days, from February 2 to 6, are for the stage programmes.”

Tech-a-Break was conceived in 2002 by the Technopark administration, which wanted professionals from different firms to bond over art, music and recreational activities.

“It was a high-wired work environment, though there were just around 5,000 people on the campus. There was a need for some let-out,” recalls Shyama S, an engineer.

“Thiruvananthapuram had not grown enough to offer us an apt leisure space, mainly because our timings did not match those of traditional office-goers. Hence ‘Tech-a-Break was like our big bash.”