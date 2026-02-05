‘Tech-Y-olsavam’ returns to Technopark

Tech-a-Break, once billed as Kerala’s biggest IT cultural fest, is back with a bang at Technopark after a six-year hiatus since the pandemic disruption.
Described as the ‘Yuvajanolsavam of Technopark’, the fest could not resume due to myriad reasons. Offices inside the Technopark campus functioned with skeletal staff as most employees shifted to hybrid work.
Many moved bases altogether, while ideas of leisure themselves changed, shaped by pandemic-driven lifestyle shifts.
“We were determined to revive the tradition this year,” says Shagin T V, founding member of Natana, a collective of tech professionals organising the festival along with Technopark and GTech. “We started the offline events last month itself, and these five days, from February 2 to 6, are for the stage programmes.”
Tech-a-Break was conceived in 2002 by the Technopark administration, which wanted professionals from different firms to bond over art, music and recreational activities.
“It was a high-wired work environment, though there were just around 5,000 people on the campus. There was a need for some let-out,” recalls Shyama S, an engineer.
“Thiruvananthapuram had not grown enough to offer us an apt leisure space, mainly because our timings did not match those of traditional office-goers. Hence ‘Tech-a-Break was like our big bash.”
The Technopark community today runs into several thousands. “This was the case even when Natana was formed in 2011 and took over the running of Tech-a-Break, which had briefly stopped in 2009,” says Shagin.
“When we took over, we scaled it up. By 2019, it had grown huge, with techies from across the campuses participating actively and some of the best bands and artists performing for them. Then the whole momentum ground to a halt as Covid struck.”
Reviving the festival, he adds, has not been easy. “The setting has changed. The staff base from 2019 has dispersed, and a new crowd is in place that has to get into the groove. The concepts of leisure and celebration have also changed after the pandemic,” says Shagin.
“Today, Thiruvananthapuram offers many more avenues, and flexible work cultures allow techies to choose their leisure. So, they probably think twice before staying back after work for group practices for Tech-a-Break. Still, in the ongoing edition, the turnout for programmes so far has been encouraging.”
While the offline programmes began in December, the major crowd-pullers — dance competitions, band wars (contests between bands from different firms), and the fashion show — will go on till February 6. Bands such as Aattam and Thekkinkadu will perform, along with acts by Thirumali and Thudwiser.
“Dance competitions are usually a big focus because of their peppiness and upbeat energy. Even during the Tech-a-Break pause, our dance fiesta, Jalwa, continued without interruption. It is now in its eighth season,” Shagin notes.
“We have a thriving community of dancers, singers, and even filmmakers, who are encouraged to present their work during Tech-a-Break week — not necessarily as part of competitions.”
Among the artists who performed in this edition was Bharatanatyam exponent Saraswaty S, who also runs a dance school inside Technopark for tech professionals keen on pursuing the art.
She schedules classes on weekends so that work hours do not deter enthusiasts.
The line-up of solo performers included violin recitals, dance, music, and even Kalaripayattu. Subash Raju, manager of cloud security at Allianz, gushes about showcasing his Kalari skills. “It’s my first time at Tech-a-Break. I still teach at Ayilyam Kalari in Kaniyapuram, where I trained in the martial art form from childhood,” he says.
“After seeing me perform, several colleagues joined my Kalari classes, which we hold on weekends. For this performance, we were a team of nine. Such activities are essential not only for health but also for a positive orientation towards life.”
Notably, the theme of Tech-a-Break this year is Error 404 — Creativity Found. “It’s a twist on the long break we had, when creativity seemed to be hanging somewhere in space as we navigated the post-pandemic period with all its challenges. Now, we are back, with creativity recharged,” says Shagin.
“Our aim is to take Tech-a-Break to a bigger platform, possibly including other tech communities in Ernakulam and Kozhikode, once logistics and challenges are worked out. If that happens, techies too will have a pan-Kerala ‘Yuvajanolsavam’, much like schools and colleges.”