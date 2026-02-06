Exhibition explores memory and cinema

At the Neighbour Art Gallery, cinema is not something you just watch and leave behind. It is something you wander through, sit with, sleep beside, and even scribble over. ‘The Seeds Sprout Dreams’, an unconventional exhibition currently on view in the city, invites visitors to experience cinema as memory, emotion, and shared life rather than as a finished product framed within formal institutions.

The exhibition has been organised by Kaddukkas, a collective of young filmmakers, researchers and designers who are invested in cinema.

“The aim is to let visitors freely associate with cinema in the space on their own terms and recall memories and feelings while they are associating with the space,” says Laxmi, head of production of Kaddukkas.

Developed over a six-to-eight-month collaborative process, the exhibition brings together works by five artists selected through an open call. Weekly workshops, conversations and shared creative process, shaped the project. The emphasis is on building a community around cinema and memory instead of producing polished artworks.

Unlike the same old gallery exhibitions, ‘The Seeds Sprout Dreams’ unfolds across six interconnected spaces that resemble a cyber cafe, a living room, a child’s messy bedroom, resting corners, and in-between spaces.

The design encourages visitors to move freely, without a fixed route or order, mirroring the way memories surface unpredictably. The moment you step into the experience you feel as though you are part of cinema. A movie is projected onto a wall, surrounding you. Seating areas, floor cushions and resting spaces slow the pace of viewing, inviting people to stay within that experience.