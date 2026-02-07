A festival built by and for women in Thiruvananthapuram
Since Tuesday, Kanakakunnu Palace Grounds has been home to a fair built around women’s enterprise. Stalls selling textiles, garments, jewellery, bags, handicrafts, wellness products, home décor items and food line the venue, making the grounds into a compact cross-section of the marketplace.
Now in its fifth day, Escalera - The Women’s Fest, organised by the State Department of Women and Child Development in association with the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC), continues to draw large crowds.
The large-scale women entrepreneurs’ expo features over 120 stalls run by nearly 200 women entrepreneurs, with participation from eight other states and three Union Territories.
The air-conditioned space brings together stalls run by adolescent girls from Nirbhaya homes across Kerala, counters displaying traditional textiles from Kashmir and food stalls serving indigenous and regional dishes. Rather than standing as isolated displays, these stalls together form a continuous flow, keeping the venue active through the evening hours.
At Nishagandhi, technical sessions and seminars are being held as part of the Women and Child Development Conclave during the daytime, addressing themes such as women’s entrepreneurship, social empowerment, adolescent health and responses to domestic violence.
Skill-building programmes and thematic discussions are also part of the event, drawing administrators, academics, social activists and experts from India and abroad.
“While several government initiatives are implemented through KSWDC, women entrepreneurs, especially from rural areas, often struggle to find proper market access, visibility and networking opportunities. Many are also unfamiliar with using technology to expand their businesses.
Addressing these gaps is what led us to start this trade fair three years ago at Kozhikode Beach. The second edition was held on a smaller scale in Thiruvananthapuram. Today, it has grown beyond a trade fair and evolved into a women’s festival — a space where women can participate, enjoy and feel a sense of belonging. ‘Karuthaarna Penn Chuvadukal, Karuthalode Keralam Munnot’ is our motto,” says Bindu V C, managing director of KSWDC.
Evenings at Kanakakunnu take on a different character as cultural programmes begin. Traditional and contemporary performances have been staged throughout the week, attracting audiences of all ages, including families, students, professionals and visitors from other districts and outside the state. Experiential installations and a food festival run entirely by women have added to the festival’s appeal.
On Saturday, traditional art forms such as Mudiyett, Sarppakalam and Tholpavakooth will be presented. On Sunday, Kaanamurivukal, a play, will be staged by Nireeksha Sthree Nataka Vedi, followed by a dance and music evening organised by students of the SIMET College of Nursing.
On Monday, from 6pm onwards at Nishagandhi, a cultural evening organised by the KSWDC Women’s Cell will be held, featuring performances by students from All Saints’ College, Trinity College of Engineering, Mahatma Gandhi College, Government Nursing College and Government Medical College, all based in Thiruvananthapuram.