Neglect haunts Shankhumukham beach

Former Shankhumukham councillor Seraphine Freddy says the beach is in a state of neglect. “We used to organise regular clean-up drives with the help of volunteers, but that is no longer happening. Though the DTPC has appointed cleaning staff, the work is not being carried out properly, leading to waste accumulation. This is a prime destination, and maintaining it should be a top priority. There is no shortage of workers, but better infrastructure is needed for effective waste management,” she adds.

The civic body has installed around 10 waste bins, four bottle collection kiosks and a dry leaf collection facility at the beach. However, DTPC authorities allege the corporation is not removing waste from these bins regularly.

“The dry leaf collection facility remains unattended, and creepers have grown due to lack of maintenance,” an official says. The official alleges that the material collection facility (MCF), set up by the corporation on tourism department land, is being used to process waste from other areas.

“They do not allow us to store the waste collected from the beach. Initially, space was to be allotted for the tourism department at the MCF, but now they refuse, citing improper segregation. We have nowhere to store the waste, and fines are imposed when it accumulates or when workers attempt to burn it,” the official says.

The DTPC also points to unauthorised vending as a contributing factor to the waste crisis. “Lack of action to regulate unauthorised vendors is worsening the situation,” an official said.

Meanwhile, an official from the Chackai Health Circle under the corporation blames the DTPC for failing to hand over waste to Clean Kerala Company Ltd (CKCL).

“They were handing over waste to CKCL until about a year ago. The upkeep of the beach is their responsibility, but often we are forced to step in and clean the area when waste accumulates,” the official says.