Bringing ‘Oru New Culture’ to the city

It all started, surprisingly, with a trip. A handful of friends, most barely out of their teens, were wandering through the streets of Bengaluru, soaking in live music, attending parties, workshops, and experiencing a whirl of cultural happenings they had never experienced before.
When they returned to Thiruvananthapuram, one thought clung to them: “Why not here?” Why couldn’t the city have the same energy they had just felt elsewhere?
That question cracked open possibilities and set things rolling. That is how ‘Oru New Culture’ (Live by ONC) began, with seven youngsters from Christ Nagar College, Maranalloor — Athul A S, Diya A D, Nikhil Kumar, Aadil Mohamed, Abhijith S Mohan, Abhinav R Sreekanth and Adwaith S.
Since October, they have been pulling the city’s nights out of the ordinary, trying to do something different. Their intimate and carefully curated gatherings are small enough for people to connect, yet lively enough to feel alive amid everyone’s busy routines.
“While the city does have events and communities, most are inconsistent. Also, they often fade after a short span. Our vision is to provide a reliable platform where artists get exposure, people connect meaningfully, and evenings are memorable,” say the founders.
“We have done over seven events so far, including music nights and workshops. There were people who were attending meetups for the first time. They were talking, laughing, trying new things and felt comfortable.This is when we knew that we were on to something real,” says Adwaith.
Some came to the programmes, trusting our format. “They said they usually keep to themselves after work because nothing else excited them. But this community changed that.”
Workshops have become one of their biggest crowd-pullers. Their crochet session attracted an unexpectedly mature crowd, many in their 30s. That response encouraged them to curate more such hands-on gatherings.
The nature-inspired art workshop, where participants worked with beads and charcoal sourced from their surroundings, was also a hit. Next was stone balancing — a quiet, meditative practice that demands patience and a controlled hand. The idea is simple: to introduce experiences the city has not encountered before.
Other than intimate events, they also want to create large-scale, mainstream events such as concerts with bigger crowds. “We also plan on curating events for corporate companies and even destination weddings,” says Adwaith.
The city itself presents a paradox. Cultural appetite exists, but spaces are scarce. ONC’s approach flips that. “We want to show that Thiruvananthapuram can have its own rhythm and its own nights worth stepping out for on weekends,” Adwaith explains.
With an open and inclusive vision, the team is now looking to widen its circle.
“We invite everyone — students, professionals, even parents. Regardless of age, background, anyone can attend. One thing we hope is that everyone will connect to the programmes. We also hope to inspire more people to build such spaces, host events and celebrate creativity. It’s not just about our community; it’s about lighting a spark in the city itself,” he concludes.