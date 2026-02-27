Bringing ‘Oru New Culture’ to the city

It all started, surprisingly, with a trip. A handful of friends, most barely out of their teens, were wandering through the streets of Bengaluru, soaking in live music, attending parties, workshops, and experiencing a whirl of cultural happenings they had never experienced before.

When they returned to Thiruvananthapuram, one thought clung to them: “Why not here?” Why couldn’t the city have the same energy they had just felt elsewhere?

That question cracked open possibilities and set things rolling. That is how ‘Oru New Culture’ (Live by ONC) began, with seven youngsters from Christ Nagar College, Maranalloor — Athul A S, Diya A D, Nikhil Kumar, Aadil Mohamed, Abhijith S Mohan, Abhinav R Sreekanth and Adwaith S.

Since October, they have been pulling the city’s nights out of the ordinary, trying to do something different. Their intimate and carefully curated gatherings are small enough for people to connect, yet lively enough to feel alive amid everyone’s busy routines.

“While the city does have events and communities, most are inconsistent. Also, they often fade after a short span. Our vision is to provide a reliable platform where artists get exposure, people connect meaningfully, and evenings are memorable,” say the founders.

“We have done over seven events so far, including music nights and workshops. There were people who were attending meetups for the first time. They were talking, laughing, trying new things and felt comfortable.This is when we knew that we were on to something real,” says Adwaith.