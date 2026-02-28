Dreamy Iftar delights

Glasses of chilled fresh juices and lassi, bowls of dry fruits, dates and crunchy nuts, an assortment of breads, salads warm snacks and scrumptious goodies...

The Iftar dinner buffet at Malabar Café in Hyatt Regency Trivandrum is a dreamy spread right out of fairy tales.

The hotel brings together all the familiar elements of ‘nomb thura’ and much more through a specially curated buffet. What begins with the usual starters soon expands into a selection inspired by culinary traditions from West Asia.

The menu features more than 130 dishes associated with Ramadan tables from several regions, including Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Morocco, Lebanon and Egypt.

The meal opens with a hot bowl of Kozhicharu soup — a simple, warming start before moving to the snack counters. Here, the spread leans into familiar flavours. Vegetarian options include unnakkaya, pazhampori, paneer tikka, poricha pathiri and soft vattayapam.

The non-vegetarian side features mutta bhaji, BBQ chicken lollipop, kozhi vada, beef cutlet, meen porichathu and squid. It is a generous line-up, and one that could easily feel like a complete meal on its own.

Then comes the main course. The Kabsa, a Saudi-style rice dish cooked in a spiced meat broth with vegetables, is fragrant and flavourful. The Palestinian Quidra rice, layered with meat and spices, is richer and more filling, making it one of the standouts on the table.

Among the slow-cooked dishes, the lamb tagine offers tender meat with a mild, comforting flavour. The grilled Shish Tawook, marinated chicken skewers from the Levant, might feel like a chicken tikka but with lighter seasoning.

The lamb dolma has a savoury filling, while the Turkish pide stands out for its soft texture and subtle taste.

There are also smaller bites worth trying. Sambusek Laham, the crisp pastry filled with spiced minced meat, works well as a quick snack between heavier dishes. Thari Kanji, familiar to many in Kerala during Ramadan, adds a comforting local element to the buffet.