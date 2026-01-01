Here is a truly Trivian pop-art calendar

t’s 2026! Another year begins, carrying forward the good from 2025 while opening doors to new hopes, plans and possibilities.

As we step into the new year, we leave behind what no longer serves us and hold on to the memories that matter. One small but constant companion that helps us navigate the days ahead is the calendar on our desk, marking time, plans and milestones.

For those who share a deep connection with the city, the Trivandrum Calendar 2026 turns this everyday object into something meaningful, bringing familiar sights and a sense of home into daily life.

Designed as an A5 desk calendar, the calendar features 12 of the city’s most familiar and loved landmarks. From the shores of Kovalam beach, Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Beemapally, Vizhinjam, Ponmudi, Neyyar Dam, Shankhumukham, Kanakakunnu, Varkala, the Statue of Christ, and Technopark to Karyavattom Stadium, each month carries a slice of the capital’s identity. The illustrations are rendered in a pop-art style with short descriptions adding context.

Behind the calendar is Baiju Balakrishnan, a graphic designer working in Technopark, whose idea grew from a simple personal wish.