Here is a truly Trivian pop-art calendar

t’s 2026! Another year begins, carrying forward the good from 2025 while opening doors to new hopes, plans and possibilities.
As we step into the new year, we leave behind what no longer serves us and hold on to the memories that matter. One small but constant companion that helps us navigate the days ahead is the calendar on our desk, marking time, plans and milestones.
For those who share a deep connection with the city, the Trivandrum Calendar 2026 turns this everyday object into something meaningful, bringing familiar sights and a sense of home into daily life.
Designed as an A5 desk calendar, the calendar features 12 of the city’s most familiar and loved landmarks. From the shores of Kovalam beach, Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Beemapally, Vizhinjam, Ponmudi, Neyyar Dam, Shankhumukham, Kanakakunnu, Varkala, the Statue of Christ, and Technopark to Karyavattom Stadium, each month carries a slice of the capital’s identity. The illustrations are rendered in a pop-art style with short descriptions adding context.
Behind the calendar is Baiju Balakrishnan, a graphic designer working in Technopark, whose idea grew from a simple personal wish.
“Back in 2021, when I came across a Kerala-based calendar, I felt I wanted to create one specifically for the city I live in,” he recalls. That thought led to the first Trivandrum Calendar, which featured digitally hand-drawn illustrations of the city’s iconic places — a process that took months of work. “At that time, locally made products were still rare. The response was surprisingly good,” he says.
Encouraged by this reception, Baiju and his partner Abhirami G B went on to start their venture, Clipit Store, focusing on customised calendars and live fridge magnets sold through pop-up stalls.
The Trivandrum Calendar 2026 marks their return to the original idea, this time using AI-assisted visuals. “It was an experiment, but it worked. It made the process simpler while still keeping the spirit of the city intact,” he adds.
What truly drives the project, however, is an emotional connection to the city itself. Compact yet classy, the A5 size fits comfortably on home study tables and office desks alike, making it both a functional planner and a keepsake. It also works as a thoughtful gift for anyone who calls Thiruvananthapuram home.
The calendar is currently available at a promotional price of `399, and can be purchased clipitstore.online, or by contacting their Instagram page, @ clipit_store.