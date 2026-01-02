City in Bloom: Vasantholsavam turns Kanakakunnu into a nighttime wonderland

Lights, flowers, and a whole lot of vibe flowed through the heart of the city at Kanakakunnu Palace grounds, even before Christmas and New Year, as Vasantholsavam began on December 24. The annual flower festival has seen a bigger turnout than previous years, with organisers stating that over 1.5 lakh people had already visited the venue till Wednesday.

When the gates open at 10 am, the crowds are thinner, owing to soaring temperatures during the day. As the sun goes down, the palace grounds grow noticeably more active.

Ticket queues lengthen, traffic slows along the road outside, the lights switch on, and the flowers begin to sparkle under the illumination. Food stalls that remain quiet in the morning come alive by evening, filling the air with the aroma of different bhajis, sweet corn and even payasam, while ice cream and lassi counters active since morning continue to draw visitors.

By evening, street vendors selling earrings, clothes and bags line the pathways, and helium balloons in different shapes float through the air alongside soap bubbles that attract children. The space, filled with sound and movement, sees families, tourists and visitors enjoying the festival in what many describe as a safe and festive vacation spot.

“From around 4 pm, the crowd starts coming in. People come to experience the night view, the colours and the lights. We have been managing it properly to date,” said a policeman on ground duty.