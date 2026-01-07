Traffic ‘managemess’

Every evening, it’s the same confusion,” says Gayathri A, a daily commuter who travels through the Kuravankonam–Kowdiar stretch on her two-wheeler after attending civil service preparation classes.

She’s lamenting the unofficial, haphazard ‘traffic management’ in the area.

“One guard waves you forward, another from the opposite shop stops you, and you are left confused about what to do and where to go,” Gayathri continues.

“I have seen these people block the entire public road just to allow their customers to park or exit. This is a busy stretch. There should be proper traffic management by the authorities, not random private guards of showrooms.”

This is not an isolated complaint but a daily ordeal for hundreds of commuters using this arterial road.

What was once a relatively free-flowing corridor in Thiruvananthapuram has, over the past few years, turned into a bottleneck. The Kuravankonam–Kowdiar stretch, now a rapidly expanding commercial hub lined with shops, restaurants and food carts, witnesses near-constant traffic congestion, particularly during peak evening hours.

In the absence of effective regulation, private security personnel step onto public roads to direct vehicles, frequently leading to confusion and conflict. Motorists point out that it’s a safety hazard too.

Suresh V, an autorickshaw driver who has been operating in the area for the past seven to eight years, says the problem has become routine and leads to confrontation on the road. “From around 5pm to 10pm, traffic blocks are common. Vehicles cannot move freely, and most of the congestion is caused by people coming to these shops,” he says.

“The way security guards handle the situation is not correct. They behave as if the road is meant only for their customers. One side is allowed to move while the other is completely blocked, and only after vehicles from one direction pass does the other side get a chance.”

Suresh adds that the stretch is a main road connecting several important areas, and with narrow or inconvenient alternative routes, commuters are often left with no choice but to suffer the congestion.