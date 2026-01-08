Time for ‘water war’

Thiruvananthapuram’s water woes are slightly different. It is not exactly about a lack of water supply. Trivians share an emotional bond with their water sources and have long identified them as part of their heritage and legacy.

“We remember the times when we could directly take mouthfuls from this waterbody,” says Salma P, who lives close to the Parvathy Puthanar in the Vallakkadavu area.

The stretch of the Killiyar from PRS Hospital to the Government Homeo Medical College is also remembered as a beautiful pathway lined with vegetation, offering the feel of a quaint walkway. “Please take a walk near the place now. The umpteen workshops that have come up there have encroached on the banks of the water body. Add to this the dumping of waste,” says Hari Renganathan, a nature lover and member of a city-based walkers’ group.

So, when ponds and lakes in the city are now stink houses rather than waterways, drinking water sources, or even spaces of mesmerising beauty, water woes here become a bane of the times — caused by a population boom and a total lack of a scientific approach to managing the city’s water wealth.

The reservoirs here include natural sources, man-made ones, and temple ponds such as Padmatheertham, the expansive Srivaraham Kulam, and the quaint Mitranandapuram pond. An official count places the number at 2 lakes, 5 rivers, 261 ponds, and over 50,000 wells within corporation limits.

Of this, the number of ponds has dwindled over the past 50 years. Many have been levelled, like the one at Muttada, over which a multi-storey building now stands.

“There are many ponds which are part of the city’s legacy but are now either dumping grounds for waste materials or enclosures where waste from nearby homes and shops is let in,” says history researcher and writer Uma Maheshwari.

“I would also blame the indiscriminate boom of roadside food outlets for this. These shops do not have a proper waste disposal mechanism, and their daily leftovers are either dumped near water sources or let into stormwater drains.”