A football fest fuelled by ‘one passion, one goal’ in T'Puram

Every training session at Wattsun Football Academy begins with the same words, spoken with conviction and belief: “One Nation, One Passion, One Goal – Football.”

More than a motto, it is a shared feeling that binds young players, coaches, and founders alike. As the academy completes one year in Thiruvananthapuram, that line continues to define its journey.

Wattsun Football Academy was founded during Christmas 2024 by two football enthusiasts, Terance Alex and Arun Surendran. For Terance, a former state-level midfielder, the academy is a natural extension of a lifelong relationship with the sport.

His experiences on the field, combined with a desire to give structured and meaningful training to young players, laid the foundation for Wattsun. He was joined by Arun, principal of Trinity College of Engineering, whose support and vision helped translate the idea into a sustainable institution.

The academy began modestly with just a dozen students. Within a year, it has grown into a network training nearly 250 students across Thiruvananthapuram. Rather than limiting training to a single location, the academy conducts regular sessions across schools and football turfs in the city.

As part of its first-year celebrations, the academy is organising the Wattsun Football Championship, an Under-15 tournament for boys and girls, from January 24 to 26. Played in the sevens format, the championship offers prize money of `50,000 for the winners and `25,000 for the runners-up. Open to football clubs across Kerala and neighbouring states, the tournament is designed to provide competitive exposure to young talents.

According to Arun, the championship is only a step towards a much larger mission. “We have started with a long-term goal — to see India participate in the 2042 FIFA World Cup. We aim to train 100,000 students across 100 locations in India by building a football academy that is adaptable, sustainable, affordable, scalable, and accessible. Grassroots improvement is essential, and scientific training at a young age is where that journey begins. This championship is part of creating a competitive ecosystem that meets a certain standard,” he says.

While Wattsun has conducted several football camps and matches over the past year, the academy now plans to make the championship an annual event. Scheduled around Republic Day each year, the tournament will feature preliminary sessions leading up to the semifinals and finals on the day.

One of the academy’s distinguishing features is its focus on early-age training. Wattsun offers structured coaching for children aged 4 to 12, an age group often overlooked by football academies in India. The curriculum goes beyond technical skills, integrating personality development and discipline, with the aim of guiding children away from unhealthy distractions and towards a positive sporting culture.

“We often speak to children about screen addiction and substance abuse, but rarely offer them a meaningful alternative,” Arun notes. “But here, children find belonging, physical movement, and a social life built around sport. Many parents tell us they feel relieved seeing their children spending active, happy time with peers.”

Abhilash V S, a former Navy football coach with experience in the Indian defence and services circuit, serves as director of coaching. “All coaches at Wattsun have licences from the All India Football Federation. We maintain a strict coach-to-player ratio of one coach for every 15 students, ensuring individual attention. Also, training is supported by a technology-driven approach, allowing players and parents to track progress and performance through a dedicated app,” says Arun.

With Thiruvananthapuram as its testing ground, Wattsun Football Academy is now looking to expand gradually to other regions, including Kochi, Kottayam, and Tiruchirappali in the coming months. The academy already conducts sessions at Green Valley International School in Chennai and at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, beyond tournaments and training schedules, the academy wants children to love football and stay connected to the game for the right reasons. If young players leave the ground each day wanting to come back, they believe they are already winning.