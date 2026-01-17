An arduous walk into the wild at Agasthyarkoodam

It was an impromptu adventure, just for thrills. But in hindsight, the trek, though arduous, was a deeply fulfilling one. Scaling Agasthyarkoodam, one of the most difficult mountain treks in south India, proved to be a humbling experience of self-realisation.

Tucked on the outskirts of the state capital, about 50km away in Vithura, Agasthyarkoodam is part of the Agasthyamala Biosphere Reserve — an ecologically significant region spanning Kerala and Tamil Nadu, at the southern tip of the Western Ghats. Standing at a height of 1,868m (6,129ft) above sea level, it is one of the highest peaks in Kerala.

The walk seems endless. One walks, walks and walks… and then walks some more along a path interspersed with steep climbs, both short and long. Occasional stops help calm the lungs and knees.

Stunning scenery unfolds as one stretches the back and continues the trek. Waterfalls gush out of nowhere. Slippery patches and meandering pathways give way to lush meadows. Leeches keep reminding their presence as the scorching sun plays peekaboo with soft drizzle, mellowing mist, and dense fog.

Sudden gusts at vantage points make one wobble, but the unfettered, panoramic wildness anchors the soul.