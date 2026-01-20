Kerala to host India’s first ‘Dhanurveda’ archery fest

Touted to be India’s first-ever festival dedicated to the legacy of traditional archery, the three-day ‘Way of the Bow - Urban Hermit Festival’ will be held from January 30 to February 1 on a forested stretch at Prakritheeyam near Nedumangadu.

Repositioning archery as “a living knowledge system” rather than a competitive sport, the festival is organised by cultural collective Two by Three in collaboration with the Indo-Vedic Traditional Archery Association.

It will bring together traditional archers, Kalari practitioners, scholars and learners to explore Dhanurvidya — the ancient Indian science of archery referenced in the Dhanurveda (ancient treatise on warfare) and epic literature, and historically practised alongside tribal hunting traditions.

“Archery in India was never designed as a tournament-based activity alone,” explains Pravin Ramachandran, vice-president of the Indo-Vedic Traditional Archery Association and the festival’s lead archer.

“It was a composite discipline — part survival skill, part martial training, and part meditative practice. While modern competitive archery has found institutional support, traditional Indian archery has largely remained outside mainstream visibility, surviving through oral transmission and small practitioner communities.”