Kerala to host India’s first ‘Dhanurveda’ archery fest

Touted to be India’s first-ever festival dedicated to the legacy of traditional archery, the three-day ‘Way of the Bow - Urban Hermit Festival’ will be held from January 30 to February 1 on a forested stretch at Prakritheeyam near Nedumangadu.
Repositioning archery as “a living knowledge system” rather than a competitive sport, the festival is organised by cultural collective Two by Three in collaboration with the Indo-Vedic Traditional Archery Association.
It will bring together traditional archers, Kalari practitioners, scholars and learners to explore Dhanurvidya — the ancient Indian science of archery referenced in the Dhanurveda (ancient treatise on warfare) and epic literature, and historically practised alongside tribal hunting traditions.
“Archery in India was never designed as a tournament-based activity alone,” explains Pravin Ramachandran, vice-president of the Indo-Vedic Traditional Archery Association and the festival’s lead archer.
“It was a composite discipline — part survival skill, part martial training, and part meditative practice. While modern competitive archery has found institutional support, traditional Indian archery has largely remained outside mainstream visibility, surviving through oral transmission and small practitioner communities.”
Organisers believe the festival could help bring traditional archery back into public focus. The tournament, held across three categories, will follow rules that prioritise indigenous bows, wooden or bamboo arrows and traditional attire. Select categories allow relaxed norms for practitioners trained in modern archery.
A key highlight will be India’s first 3D field archery challenge - a terrain-based format inspired by international field archery practices. Participants move through the estate, shooting at life-sized animal targets placed across varied elevations and distances, relying on terrain reading and posture rather than sights or stabilisers.
“It’s hunting without harm. One retains the skill, awareness and respect for nature without violence,” says Ramachandran.
The festival includes workshops on gadha (mace) wielding, shankha practices, and theoretical introductions to Dhanurveda. Demonstrations and training sessions led by S Mahesh Gurukkal of Agasthyam Kalari, who is working to reintegrate archery into Kalari pedagogy, will also be part of the programme.
“Dhanurveda is not solely a weapon system. It is an Indian knowledge tradition embedded in survival, discipline and awareness,” says Mahesh.
“Archery emerged from the hunter-gatherer way of life and evolved into a method of focus, ethics and skill. Festivals like ‘Way of the Bow’ are essential to reconnect people with this heritage and ensure that India’s martial traditions are preserved, practised and understood in their true context.”
Ramachandran says such initiatives also open possibilities for ecotourism and sustainable sporting formats. The festival also welcomes first-time participants, offering guided shooting experiences.
The event also features cultural performances, indigenous food and tribal flavours, craft showcases, live performances and community celebrations.
Lunch will be provided for participants, along with full access to workshops. The event is open to the public.
Entry passes for visitors: `299/day and `799/3 days.
Tournament Categories
Category A: Classical Traditional Archers
Eligibility: Traditional archers practising historical styles and classical release methods.
Registration fee: K2,000
Equipment: Traditional bows without arrow shelves; single- or two-piece bows made of natural or modern materials Wooden or bamboo arrows with natural feather fletching and self or natural nocks
Attire: Classical or traditional attire is mandatory Traditional footwear and quiver required
Category B: Traditional-Inspired / Shelf / Hunting Archers
Registration fee: K2,000
Equipment: Shelf bows and hunting-style bows permitted Wooden or bamboo arrows with self or plastic nocks Field
points only
Attire: Classical or traditional attire is mandatory
Category C: Tribal Archers
Registration fee: K300
Equipment: Traditional bows as practised within the community No modern aids or sights allowed
Attire: Tribal or community attire encouraged Practical clothing permitted