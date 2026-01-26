A drama that screams from the heart

A drama becomes more than a play when special people shape it around a meaningful theme. It finds its true soul. That soul came alive in the capital city at Savisesha, the art festival of people with disabilities at Tagore Centenary Hall, where members of the Association for Mentally Handicapped Adults (AMHA), Karyattukara, presented the play ‘Appa… Amma.’

Bala Sahitya Institute Award winner K V Ganesh, artistic director of Rangachethana, Thrissur, and the writer-director of the play, drew inspiration from Manu, a member of the organisation. An abandoned child found on the streets and brought to AMHA by the police, Manu was unable to speak except for two words — ‘Appa’ and ‘Amma’.

For over three decades, Rangachethana has been actively engaged in theatre practices involving people with intellectual challenges. Over the years, many children requiring special care have enriched Rangachethana’s stage with their performances. ‘Appa… Amma.’ is the organisation’s tenth performance.

The play opens with the pecking sounds of hens, gradually drawing the audience into its world as other characters emerge. A mirror is used as a metaphor, reflecting society itself while amplifying the inner talents of each performer. In this play, 15 members of AMHA appear on stage as characters, reclaiming space, voice, and visibility.

“The narrative revolves around the effort to trace the parents of a child found on the streets,” says Ganesh, whose association with AMHA spans nearly two decades. “This is not an isolated incident. Children discovered on the streets have been brought to AMHA before. When Manu, unable even to say his own name, asks everyone he encounters the same haunting question about his parents, it becomes a mirror to society.”