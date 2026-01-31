Bringing Draupadi on stage to confront domestic violence

Yagneseni is another name for Draupadi, the central female character and wife of the Pandavas in the epic Mahabharata. A name that comes from her birth in the sacrificial fire. Throughout the story, she is portrayed as a woman of strength and resolve, with a fierce spirit that allows her to face every trial placed before her.

However, when violence took away her dignity, she wavered and called out for help. No one answered. In that heavy silence, she turned inward, finding strength within herself, remembering that she was fire-born, unbroken and powerful in her own right.

Recently, a project titled Draupadi was launched by the Femella Foundation, an NGO formed by a group of students in Thiruvananthapuram working towards women’s empowerment, taking forward the story of Draupadi’s resilience into the present day. Through the initiative, the collective has stepped into the fight against domestic violence, not only against women but across genders.

To reach a wider audience and communicate their core ideas, the group turned to theatre, staging the play Yagneseni at Bharath Bhavan.