When books become art

Books are usually objects of quiet familiarity. They sit on shelves, waiting to be opened, read and returned to their place. Their purpose appears straightforward — to hold words and images that tell stories, spark imagination, and record histories.

However, at the College of Fine Arts Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, the idea of the book shifts dramatically. At the exhibition ‘Unshelving the Memories’, books are not merely read; they are experienced.

Curated by Shijo Jacob, the ongoing exhibition brings together artists’ books or book art. Pages are not always made of paper, and bindings do not necessarily resemble those of conventional books. Some works incorporate cloth, others wood or metal. Certain pieces experiment with fragile and unusual materials, turning the book into something closer to sculpture than literature.

Curator Shijo says the exhibition aims to introduce audiences to a medium that remains relatively underexplored in India. “It is designed to give younger artists and viewers a new experience. Unlike conventional exhibitions, where artworks are meant only to be observed, artists’ books invite interaction. Through this format, people can explore the freedom the medium offers and understand how a book itself can become a work of art,” he says.

Instead of absorbing information through text and images, viewers encounter form, texture and material. A book becomes an object to be explored visually and tactilely, opening up new possibilities for storytelling and artistic expression, Shijo explains.

One of the distinctive aspects of the exhibition lies in its openness to interaction. In most galleries, the relationship between artwork and viewer is carefully controlled, with the familiar ‘Do Not Touch’ sign creating an invisible barrier.