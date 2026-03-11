Culture tale in a sari

At the Alliance Française de Trivandrum, a six-metre-long sari stretches across the wall, carrying portraits, landscapes, and fragments of memory.

Titled ‘Voices of the Western Coast’, this textile artwork by Franco-Indian artist Olympe Ramakrishna looks at women as carriers of culture and identity.

Rather than presenting tradition as something fixed, the work focuses on how it moves through generations and daily life.

The artwork is printed on a traditional white Kerala cotton sari, displayed horizontally. Originally conceived as a triptych of oil paintings, the piece was photographed, digitally assembled, and then printed onto the sari. It features six women from Kerala, arranged as three mother-daughter pairs.

“Here, I tried to represent Kerala not only as a place but also as a memory carried by people. The daughters portrayed here live outside in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, or abroad, but maintain connections through language, food, festivals, and clothing. These everyday practices become ways of holding on to a sense of belonging,” she says.

Her primary question was, ‘Do you still feel like a woman of Kerala, and what does it mean when you don’t live there?’ She then interviewed about 20 women.

“I had many discussions with them. For them, the answer is clear — they are Kerala women. For them, the connection to their roots comes from varying ways — meeting another Malayali, wearing traditional saris on occasions, eating Kerala food, or watching Malayalam films with friends,” she says.