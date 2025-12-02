Vladimir Putin announces capture of key Ukrainian city amidst ongoing US peace talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the takeover of a key Ukrainian city. The announcement comes amidst ongoing peace talks with the US on the Ukraine war. Ukraine is yet to confirm the takeover of the city of Pokrovsk.

Pokrovsk, once home to 60,000 people, is a major transportion hub. In the recent weeks, it was heavily bombarded recently Russian drones and missile attacks.

Meanwhile, Ukrainia's Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with US and European leaders this week. He is expected to plan a negotiation with Russia without granting any more terriroty.