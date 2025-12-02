Chennai Metro stalls, passengers evacuated inside the tunnel

Chennai metro faced an unexpected disruption as a train stalled between underground stations on December 2 morning. A battery related fault stopped the metro train going from High Court to MGR Central Metro.

The metro staff failed to restart the train after 30 minutes of repeated attempts. This led to the control room ordering the first full passenger evacuation inside the metro tunnels in Chennai.

Roughly 20 passengers were evacuated through the rail tunnels and escorted 300m up, to the High Court station. 'We conduct drills every three months, and it helped us respond quickly,' said a senior CMRL official.