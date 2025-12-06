Whoever is responsible will pay: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu's first reaction on Indigo crisis

Disruptions in Indigo's flight operations have continued for a fifth consecutive day with at least 400 flights cancelled across India. Amidst the crisis, aviation minister of India Ram Mohan Naidu gave his first reaction on the fiasco while listing out the current plan of action.

He promised 'strict action' while stating that "whoever is responsible will pay." The aviation ministry has summoned the Indigo officials at 6pm on December 6. They have also asked the airlines to repay all the pending refunds as soon as possible.

The Centre has announced that flight schedules are expected to stabilise in the next three days. Delhi airport too has issued an advisory stating steady resumption of operations. Meanwhile, Central Railways has started six special trains to deal with the extra passengers. This comes a day after 1000 Indigo flights were cancelled across India.