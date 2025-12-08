Videos Videos

Actor Dileep acquitted in actor assault case

Malayalam film actor Dileep was acquitted in a case involving rape and abduction of a Malayalam female actor on Monday. The Malayalam female actress was abducted and raped in a moving car in Kochi on February 17, 2017. The case was dragged on for eight years before the Principal Sessions Court delivered the verdict on Monday. The court convicted first six accused for rape, abduction and criminal conspiracy. It acquitted the remaining six accused. The court said the prosecution failed to prove allegations against Dileep. The verdict comes 3215 days after the incident happened. The first chargesheet was filed in April 2017, which named Pulsar Suni and six others as accused. The major twist in the case surfaced when a letter written by Pulsar Suni to Dileep surfaced. The Special Investigation Team had arrested actor Dileep on July 10, 2017. The probe team filed a 650-page chargesheet naming 12 people as accused.