After acquittal, actor Dileep blames ex-wife, police and media for criminal conspiracy

Malayalam film actor Dileep, who was acquitted in a case involving rape and abduction of a Malayalam female actor on Monday, has accused his ex-wife Manju Warrier, police officials and media for his ordeal.

“The case against me started after Manju Warrier said that there was a criminal conspiracy . Criminal police officials cooked up a case against me. The police used the prime accused and his jail mates to concoct a fake story against me. Then they spread fake stories against me using the media. The fake case fell apart in the court,” he said after his acquittal on Monday.

The Malayalam female actress was abducted and raped in a moving car in Kochi on February 17, 2017. The case was dragged on for eight years before the Principal Sessions Court delivered the verdict on Monday. The court convicted first six accused for rape, abduction and criminal conspiracy. It acquitted the remaining six accused. The court said the prosecution failed to prove allegations against Dileep.