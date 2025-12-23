SIR: Meeting the 'dead' Tamil Nadu voters

The New Indian Express traces the disturbing experience of a family of four in Tamil Nadu whose names have been removed from the draft electoral roll. The reason for their deletion comes as a major shock. The Election Commission has declared all four family members dead, allegedly without proper verification.

This case highlights serious flaws in the hurriedly conducted Special Intensive Revision aimed at purifying the voters list. The family’s ordeal raises questions about the accuracy and credibility of the exercise.

In Tamil Nadu alone, 97.37 lakh voters have been removed from the draft electoral rolls. As a result, the total electorate in the state has fallen from 6.41 crore to 5.43 crore.

In this video, Venkat Baskar, a senior IT professional, explains how he, his wife and his elderly parents were omitted from the list despite holding valid identity documents such as Aadhaar, driving licences and ration cards. He expresses deep concern over the most troubling aspect of the case, the Election Commission declaring them dead.