‘Is Trump a fascist?’: Zohran Mamdani’s honest reply after Trump’s push

"Just say it, it's much easier that way," said Trump. Mamdani smiled and said, "Yeah." This was in reply to a reporter who asked, "Are you affirming that President Trump is a fascist?"

In the past, US President Donald Trump has called NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani a '100% communist lunatic'. On the other hand, Mamdani, during his mayoral election campaigns, said that he is 'Trump's worst nightmare'. So yesterday morning, if anyone on the planet had to guess how a Trump-Mamdani meet would go, they would have hardly imagined what followed.

"I have met a man who is very rational, I have met a man who wants to see New York become great again," said Trump on Mamdani. He said he is going to help the mayor in all ways possible to build a strong and safe New York City. Mamdani too stated that he discussed multiple topics, ranging from affordability to US funding of Israel's genocide with Donald Trump.