Cyclone Senyar: Heavy rains lash parts of Tamil Nadu as state prepares for cyclone landfall

The state government have deployed SDRF teams in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, after heavy rains lashed the area. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains which might turn into a cyclone.

IMD predicted heavy rainfall in Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur. Multiple districts in Tamil Nadu have announced school holidays. These districts are: Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur.

In case the rains intesify into a cyclone it will be called 'Senyar'. The name, assigned by the United Arab Emirates, means lion.