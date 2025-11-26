National-level basketball player dies in Rohtak after pole collapse

Tragedy struck Haryana's Rohtak when national-level basketball player Hardik Rathi died on court in an accident during practice. A CCTV footage that captured the incident shows Hardik warming up around the hoop. At one point, when he jumps and grabs the rim, the entire pole collapses on top of him, the iron board hitting hard on his chest.

Although nearby players rushed to his rescue, Hardik soon succumbed to his injuries. As a mark of respect, the Haryana Olympic Association has suspended all sports events and festivals in the state for the next three days. Authorities have also launched an investigation into what led to the collapse of the pole.

The incident occurred only three days after another teen passed away in a similar basketball accident. 15-year-old Aman died after he was struck by a basketball pole that gave way. The incident happened in Hoshiar Singh Stadium in Bahadurgarh, after which he was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.