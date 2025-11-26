PM Modi upholds the Constitutional duties as 'the foundation of a strong democracy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi upheld Constitutional duties in his message to the country on Constitution Day.

"Our Constitution gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality and liberty," he said. He also said it is our Constitutional duties that solidify India's foundation as a strong democracy.

Later, PM Modi attended the Constitution Day Celebrations at Samvidhan Sadan. The event was also attended by President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Rahakrishnan and LoP Rahul Gandhi also attended the event. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha hosted the event and made the opening speech. Both President Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan.