Vehicles, offices vandalised as violent protests break out at VIT Bhopal

Students' pentup frustrations turned into violence at VIT Bhopal campus on the night of November 25. Around 4,000 students went on a rampage vandalising college property after repeated complaints of lapses in facilities went unattended.

Students had flagged major facility lapses such as: poor quality of drinking water, substandard food and unhygienic toilets. Some of them also alleged that many of their classmates were diagnosed with jaundice due to the unsuitable drinking water. Hence, they went on to stage a violent protest.

As the securities were trying to bring the situation under control, a video of a few first-year students getting assaulted added to the rage. Multiple cars, univrsity buses and other properties, including the Vice Chancellor's office, were vandalised, .