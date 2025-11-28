Cyclone Ditwah: IMD upgrades orange alerts to red for Tamil Nadu, Andhra coastal districts

Heavy rain alerts have been upgraded to red alerts as Cyclone Ditwah comes closer. The alerts are for districts in north Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

The Indian Meteorological Department has upgraded orange alerts to red for a few Tamil Nadu districts. These districts include Chennai, Chengalpet. Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram. Areas with red alert may receive intense rainfall of more than 20cm in 24 hours.

The director of the Regional Meteorological Centre has stated that forecasts do not show Ditwah as a severe cyclone. The powerful cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall on November 29 and 30.