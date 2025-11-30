Election Commission extends SIR schedule by a week amid BLO protests

The Election Commission of India has extended the schedule for the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls. While the EC has not cited any particular reason for the extension yet, but the move comes amidst much controversy.

The deadline for submission of enumeration forms has been extended from December 4 to Dec 11. The draft electoral roll will be published on Dec 16 instead of Dec 9. The final roll, which was supposed to be released on Feb 7, will be out on Feb 14.

The move comes as multiple BLO protests have emerged across the states where the SIR excercise is under process. The BLOs or Booth Level Officers are protesting against the extreme work pressure and demanding extension of the enumeration form collection deadline. The protests come in the backdrop of at least 15 BLO deaths for alleged SIR work stress.

The opposition has consistently criticised the one month time period for the enumeration process for being too short. Reacting to the extension, Congress's Pramod Tiwari said, 'EC realises this enumeration cannot be completed within this short time period.'