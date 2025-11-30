Two government buses collide head-on in Sivaganga, 11 killed

At least 11 people have died after two government buses collided in Tamil Nadu. The accident, which occurred in Sivaganga district on November 30, has left 20 people injured. One of the buses were heading to Karaikudi and the other to Dindigul.

Police and fire personnel immediately rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operations. The injured were shifted to Karaikudi and Thirupattur General Hospitals. While eight people died on the spot, three died at Thiruppattur hospital.

Police are yet to confirm the names of the deceased. Natchiyapuram police have launched an inquiry into the accident.