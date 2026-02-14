SIR: A Nine-Part Series Exploring Reasons for Deletions of 97.4 Lakh Voters in Tamil Nadu

(Part - 4) ‘Absent’ and ‘shifted’. These are the two primary reasons cited by the Election Commission for deleting names from the draft electoral rolls. While the Commission holds the exact figures for each category, it has released only combined data, making it impossible to see how many voters were removed under each reason at the booth level.

This lack of disaggregated data raises serious concerns. Without clear, booth-wise breakdowns, it becomes difficult to assess the true scale and pattern of deletions. This video highlights why transparent, detailed data matters and examines how the labels ‘absent’ and ‘shifted’ have allegedly been used to remove voters arbitrarily in Tamil Nadu.