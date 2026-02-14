SIR: A Nine-Part Series Exploring Reasons for Deletions of 97.4 Lakh Voters in Tamil Nadu

(Part t) The New Indian Express reporters analysed 1500 booths across Tamil Nadu where mass voter deletions have been reported. In the video, Vasnath and Praveena explain the findings of the analysis.
(Part 2) This video explains how Election Commission of India’s Booth Rationalisation project in Tamil Nadu, conducted parallely to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), considerably masked the true extent of deletions of voters.
(Part - 3) This video analyses how college students in Tamil Nadu got uncontrolled access to the Booth Level Officers’ (BLO) mobile application and how it put a question mark over the integrity of the Special Intensive Revision - SIR - in Tamil Nadu.
(Part - 4) ‘Absent’ and ‘shifted’. These are the two primary reasons cited by the Election Commission for deleting names from the draft electoral rolls. While the Commission holds the exact figures for each category, it has released only combined data, making it impossible to see how many voters were removed under each reason at the booth level.
This lack of disaggregated data raises serious concerns. Without clear, booth-wise breakdowns, it becomes difficult to assess the true scale and pattern of deletions. This video highlights why transparent, detailed data matters and examines how the labels ‘absent’ and ‘shifted’ have allegedly been used to remove voters arbitrarily in Tamil Nadu.
(Part - 5) In an attempt to clean up the electoral rolls, the Election Commission set out to remove duplicate entries. But instead of accurately identifying and deleting only genuine duplicates, its ineffective software allegedly ended up erasing the names of many eligible voters. What was meant to strengthen the integrity of the voters’ list has, critics argue, resulted in wrongful deletions that could impact democratic participation.
(Part - 6) One in 3 Chennai Voters Missing from Rolls
While state-level data suggests one in 10 voters may have been deleted, the situation in Chennai is far more disturbing. Nearly one in three eligible voters appears to be missing from the rolls. This video breaks down the data, patterns, and implications of these deletions, raising serious questions about transparency and voter disenfranchisement.
(Part - 7) Election Commission says no: What happens to Manjolai Tea Estate Workers without voting rights?
What will happen to the Manjolai tea estate workers in the Ambasamudram constituency whom the Election Commission refused to enroll in the voters’ list?
(Part - 8) Did DMK mess up the SIR numbers?
While party leaders believed they had successfully enrolled a majority of their supporters, our on-ground investigation tells a very different story. In several DMK strongholds, many loyal voters are missing from the draft rolls. Is this a calculation error… or a serious political setback?
(Part- 9) Why migration alone cannot explain mass voter deletions
While experts point to a steady migration towards urban centres across Tamil Nadu, something unexpected is happening in rural areas. A surge in duplicate and redundant entries. Could this mean that thousands of eligible voters have been left out of the electoral rolls? What’s really going on behind the scenes?