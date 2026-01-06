AI 2026: Threat or transformation? | IIT Professor B Ravindran explains

As we step into 2026, Artificial Intelligence is no longer a distant concept—it is shaping our everyday lives in powerful and sometimes unsettling ways. Will AI emerge as a threat, or will it become a transformative force for society? How will it influence our jobs, personal lives, and national security in the coming year? These are some of the most pressing questions people are asking as AI technologies advance at an unprecedented pace.

In this in-depth conversation, Professor Balaraman Ravindran, Head of the Wadhwani School of AI and Data Science at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), shares his expert insights on the future of artificial intelligence with T A Ameerudheen.

Professor Ravindran breaks down complex ideas into clear, accessible explanations, addressing common fears, real opportunities, and the responsibilities that come with AI-driven innovation.