CM Sangma speaks up on youth killing in Meghalaya, three arrested so far

A day after the killing of a youth in Meghalaya's West daro Hills, CM Conrad Sangma has released a video addressing the incident. In the video, he condemned the act of violence while also expressing condolences for the youth's family. Following that, he urgd the citizens of the state to main peace and communal harmony.

"I would like to urge the citizens of Garo Hills that we must ensure that peace and communal harmony continue to be there in Garo Hills," he said. He also asked the citizens to take the information being circulated on social media with a pinch of salt.

So far three individuals have been arrested in the killing of the youth who which also injured another individual. The deceased, Dilseng M Sangma, was a member of a Garo Hills-based NGO called ACHIK. Sangma has stated that the police are continuing their search for the rest of the assailants.