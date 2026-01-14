Indian Embassy advises nationals to leave Iran

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued an advisory asking all Indian nationals to leave Iran. This comes as the security situation in the country continues to deteriorate amid deadly protests.

The embassy has asked the Indian nationals to use 'available means' to leave. They added that nationals can 'contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard'. They also asked them to keep monitoring the local media for developments.

The advisory comes as the mass protests enter day 20 with over 2,500 people killed.