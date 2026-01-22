When hills fall, air pollutes, water dries and costs erode: What is environmental protection in 2026?

In this episode of the #lookingahead series on the environment, environmentalist and writer Nityanand Jayaraman offers a sharp and timely perspective on the challenges that lie ahead. He explores the major environmental issues expected to affect us in 2026, explaining why the coming years will be critical for the planet and for people across the world.

The discussion highlights the role of young people in environmental protection, with a particular focus on how Gen Z will carry forward the legacy of environmental activism. Jayaraman examines why younger generations are central to shaping future movements and sustaining long-term resistance against ecological damage.

He also addresses the role of governments that prioritise big corporate interests, and how such policies often lead to environmental disasters. In this context, he argues that there is no longer space for the idea of a ‘neutral scientist’, as silence and detachment can contribute to further harm. The conversation explains why we are likely to face more environmental disasters if current models of development continue unchecked.

The video further outlines the role of environmental activists, the importance of challenging government projects, and why no large-scale intervention should go unquestioned. Jayaraman stresses the need to include local communities in conservation efforts, emphasising that sustainable solutions must be rooted in lived realities.

He reflects on how we can save our environment, underlining collective responsibility and sustained action.