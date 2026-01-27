India criticises Pakistan's take on Operation Sindoor as 'a single-point agenda to harm' India

India has hit back to Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council, with Permanent Representative Parvathaneni Harish strongly rejecting what he described as Islamabad’s “false and self-serving” narrative on Operation Sindoor. Responding to remarks by Pakistan’s envoy, Harish said Pakistan had reduced its engagement at the UN to a “single-point agenda” aimed at harming India and its people. He underlined that the facts were clear: Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 civilians in a brutal attack in Pahalgam in April 2025, an act the Security Council itself had condemned while calling for accountability of those responsible.

Harish said India’s response was firmly within the bounds of responsibility and restraint. He noted that India’s actions were measured, non-escalatory and focused solely on dismantling terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists, in line with the Council’s own call for justice. He added that Pakistan continued to threaten further attacks on India until May 9, but a day later the Pakistani military contacted its Indian counterpart directly, seeking a cessation of hostilities.

Pakistan, in its statement, sought to frame the situation as a “new normal” in regional security and accused India of escalation, while attempting to deflect attention from allegations of cross-border terrorism.