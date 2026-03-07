Videos

Have Communists in Kerala taken a leaf out of RSS playbook?

Is it a strategy to win back Hindu votes in the upcoming Assembly elections?
Kerala is witnessing an unprecedented political development. Senior leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have been issuing Islamophobic rants. This is quite unexpected from a Communist party, which claims to have a principled stand on minority issues. Will the CPI(M) benefit by it? Is it a strategy to win back Hindu votes? How will it affect the social fabric of the state? T A Ameerudheen discusses this topic with The New Indian Express Senior Associate Editor M P Prashanth.

In recent weeks, statements by some party figures have sparked sharp debate within political and civil society circles. Critics argue that such rhetoric risks undermining the CPI(M)’s long-held image as a secular force that stands firmly with minorities and marginalized communities.

